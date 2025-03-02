Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 31st total of 309,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) by 1,159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Eterna Therapeutics worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ERNA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 280,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,355,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.29. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

