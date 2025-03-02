Ethena Staked USDe Price Tops $1.16 on Top Exchanges (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $3.51 billion and $6.00 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena Staked USDe token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001308 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 3,038,088,893 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 3,044,545,523.54930127. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.15511718 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $6,494,972.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars.

