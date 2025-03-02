Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fidelity Asian Values (LON:FAS – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 498.15 ($6.27) and traded as low as GBX 483.13 ($6.08). Fidelity Asian Values shares last traded at GBX 487 ($6.13), with a volume of 299,997 shares trading hands.
Fidelity Asian Values Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 497.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 499.38. The company has a market cap of £339.05 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.56.
About Fidelity Asian Values
The Trust favours smaller companies as this gives it the opportunity to find mispriced businesses, the “winners of tomorrow”, before they become well known.
With more than 18,000 listed companies in Asia – which is more than the rest of the world put together – there is a huge opportunity for a fundamental research driven stock picker who can fully utilise Fidelity’s extensive locally based analyst team.
