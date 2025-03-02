Financial Comparison: Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY) vs. SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG)

Ntt Data (OTC:NTDTY – Get Free Report) and SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ntt Data and SpringBig’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ntt Data alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ntt Data 3.20% 5.16% 1.97% SpringBig -15.10% N/A -63.22%

Risk and Volatility

Ntt Data has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpringBig has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

30.9% of SpringBig shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of SpringBig shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ntt Data and SpringBig, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ntt Data 0 0 0 1 4.00 SpringBig 0 0 1 0 3.00

SpringBig has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,150.00%. Given SpringBig’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SpringBig is more favorable than Ntt Data.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ntt Data and SpringBig”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ntt Data $30.25 billion 0.87 $923.70 million $0.70 26.69 SpringBig $28.37 million 0.13 -$10.23 million ($0.08) -1.00

Ntt Data has higher revenue and earnings than SpringBig. SpringBig is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ntt Data, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ntt Data beats SpringBig on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ntt Data

(Get Free Report)

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

About SpringBig

(Get Free Report)

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. develops and operates a software platform that provides marketing and customer engagement services to cannabis dispensaries and brands in the United States and Canada. Its platform offers customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.