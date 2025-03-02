First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FQVLF shares. Barclays upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of FQVLF opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -618.50 and a beta of 1.47. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.