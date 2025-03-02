Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,002,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $194,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $109.06 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $222.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

