Flow 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.09 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Flow has a total market cap of $743.90 million and $21.09 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flow has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,566,649,990 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. The official message board for Flow is www.flow.com/blog.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

