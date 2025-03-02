Flputnam Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.19 per share, with a total value of $157,190.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,566,855. The trade was a 1.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $147.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $109.93 and a one year high of $161.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.31.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.24. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

