Flputnam Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,131 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

