Flputnam Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,181,000.

Shares of VGT opened at $598.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $478.25 and a twelve month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.86.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

