Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 866 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $104.03 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

