Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Update

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,900 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the January 31st total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 5.88.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

About Fresnillo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.