FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR) is Maia Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (BATS:YMAR – Free Report) by 235.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,116 shares during the quarter. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March comprises about 2.1% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maia Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

YMAR stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The company has a market cap of $103.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – March (YMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

