Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 951,200 shares, an increase of 120.1% from the January 31st total of 432,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 453.0 days.
Fuji Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FJTNF remained flat at $18.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.89. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.37.
About Fuji Media
