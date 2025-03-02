Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 36,790.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,660,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,497,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,637,195 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 55,181.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,382,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,769,899,000 after buying an additional 4,374,746 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,486,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,215,765,000 after buying an additional 3,624,910 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,377,822 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,377,970,000 after buying an additional 2,946,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,344,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,921,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.0 %

TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $385.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.70. The company has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

