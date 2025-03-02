Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 91.1% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of HTOOW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 57,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.26.
Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile
