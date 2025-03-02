Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW) Short Interest Up 91.1% in February

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the January 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HTOOW stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.01. 57,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.26.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.