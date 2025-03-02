Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Short Interest Down 39.7% in February

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,896. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 3.97% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.