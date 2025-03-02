Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Down 55.1% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the January 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Geely Automobile Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GELYY traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 22,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,223. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Macquarie upgraded shares of Geely Automobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.
Geely Automobile Company Profile
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.
