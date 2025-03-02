Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) versus Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Financial Review

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skye Bioscience and Generex Biotechnology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skye Bioscience N/A N/A -$37.65 million N/A N/A Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.00 -$33.33 million N/A N/A

Generex Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Skye Bioscience.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skye Bioscience N/A -45.78% -37.44% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.1% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Skye Bioscience shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skye Bioscience and Generex Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skye Bioscience 0 0 7 0 3.00 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Skye Bioscience currently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 554.97%. Given Skye Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skye Bioscience is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Volatility & Risk

Skye Bioscience has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Skye Bioscience

Skye Bioscience, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. It has license agreement with university of Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Emerald Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Skye Bioscience, Inc. in January 2021. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida. On April 23, 2022, an involuntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 was filed against Generex Biotechnology Corporation in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Florida. On June 6, 2022, the involuntary petition was approved by the Court.

