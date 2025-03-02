Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.63.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Genuine Parts

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Miramar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 87,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,264,000 after buying an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 104,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,198,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 261,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,499,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $125.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.