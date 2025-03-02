German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Diane B. Medley Acquires 1,000 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.92 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.64.
German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.
German American Bancorp Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.
About German American Bancorp
German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.
