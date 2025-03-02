German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Diane B. Medley Acquires 1,000 Shares

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $39,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,557.70. The trade was a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GABC opened at $39.92 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.64.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

