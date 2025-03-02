Gigachad Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $184.63 Million (GIGA)

Gigachad (GIGA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Gigachad has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Gigachad token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gigachad has a total market capitalization of $184.63 million and $5.93 million worth of Gigachad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gigachad’s launch date was January 3rd, 2024. Gigachad’s total supply is 9,603,935,545 tokens. Gigachad’s official Twitter account is @gigachad_meme. Gigachad’s official website is www.gigachadsolana.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigachad (GIGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Gigachad has a current supply of 9,603,935,545.16 with 9,302,411,888 in circulation. The last known price of Gigachad is 0.01932799 USD and is down -7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 177 active market(s) with $7,503,995.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gigachadsolana.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gigachad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gigachad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gigachad using one of the exchanges listed above.

