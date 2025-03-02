Glassman Wealth Services Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 239.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 19,998 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,117,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 728,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 128,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 87,275 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $69.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

