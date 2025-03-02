Glassman Wealth Services Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

