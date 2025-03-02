Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 697.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 341,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,601,000 after buying an additional 60,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

