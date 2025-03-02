Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2025

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLIFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 245,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 46,167 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.