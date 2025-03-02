Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.36.
Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is 48.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.