Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 33,886 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average daily volume of 10,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.66% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

