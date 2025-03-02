GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.10 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 187.50 ($2.36). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.36), with a volume of 8,428,820 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 190.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.45), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($4,905,043.39). 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

