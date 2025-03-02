GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 190.10 ($2.39) and traded as low as GBX 187.50 ($2.36). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 187.50 ($2.36), with a volume of 8,428,820 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.71) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GlobalData
GlobalData Price Performance
Insider Transactions at GlobalData
In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.45), for a total value of £3,900,000 ($4,905,043.39). 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About GlobalData
GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.
One Platform Model
GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GlobalData
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.