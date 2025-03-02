Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Lifted by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Globe Life accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $9,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,545,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,480,000 after purchasing an additional 115,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,519,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,949,000 after purchasing an additional 277,108 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 155.6% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,629,000 after purchasing an additional 693,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,835,000 after purchasing an additional 78,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $127.69 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $129.05. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.35.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,964.06. This represents a 36.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 14,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,560,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,884.80. This represents a 46.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,822. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GL. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globe Life from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.60.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

