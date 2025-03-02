Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 80000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

About Golden Arrow Resources

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

