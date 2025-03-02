Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.71 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Waters by 52,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Waters by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Waters by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waters from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.40.

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $377.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $390.04 and a 200-day moving average of $367.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

