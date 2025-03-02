Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 890 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $79,780,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 486.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,788,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,213 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth $71,318,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOOD. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.53.

HOOD stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $222,817.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at $445,635.84. This represents a 33.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 123,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $6,878,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 298,826 shares in the company, valued at $16,674,490.80. The trade was a 29.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,624,018 shares of company stock worth $206,917,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

