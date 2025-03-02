Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 161 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $396.69 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

