Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,789,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 139.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.87. The firm has a market cap of $899.21 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $139.98.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

