Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 964 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LVS. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.42.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $44.74 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 45.82%. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

