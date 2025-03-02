Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,192,876 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 3,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.73.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

