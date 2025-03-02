Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,240,000. This trade represents a 10.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $246.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.96. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.40.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

