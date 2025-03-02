Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF comprises 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JSCP. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 125,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 75,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JSCP opened at $47.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a market capitalization of $584.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.14. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $47.64.

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

