Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,107 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 7,042,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,441,000 after buying an additional 50,849 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 68.4% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 33,205 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,531,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,771,000 after buying an additional 316,206 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% in the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.