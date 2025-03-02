Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Takes $351,000 Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanover Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 89,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Performance

AIRR opened at $72.81 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.36 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

