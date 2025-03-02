Hickory Point Bank & Trust Buys New Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.57.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.86 and a 1 year high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.