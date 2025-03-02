Hickory Point Bank & Trust Invests $345,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,707,000 after acquiring an additional 859,333 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,410,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,751,000 after acquiring an additional 570,703 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,415,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,171,000 after acquiring an additional 461,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 718,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 446,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.21 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 98.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays raised DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

