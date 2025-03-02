Hickory Point Bank & Trust Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for about 1.1% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,430,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,045,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 33.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,979,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,757,000 after buying an additional 1,007,494 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,502,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,738,000 after buying an additional 514,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.