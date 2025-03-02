Hickory Point Bank & Trust Purchases Shares of 23,605 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,949,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,040,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,434,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,956,000 after buying an additional 76,585 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,903,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,359,000 after buying an additional 222,398 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,765,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,531,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,377,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,398,000 after buying an additional 102,239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.20 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $62.58 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

