Hickory Point Bank & Trust Takes $206,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,522 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 1.5 %

Target stock opened at $124.37 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Target Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Daiwa America downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.93.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

