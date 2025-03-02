Hickory Point Bank & Trust Takes $392,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $110.34 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $111.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.