Hickory Point Bank & Trust Takes Position in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 70.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HBT Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in HBT Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at HBT Financial

In other HBT Financial news, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 2,500 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $60,275.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 71,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,908.70. This trade represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $198,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,140. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,400 shares of company stock worth $1,029,775 over the last three months. 59.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HBT Financial Price Performance

HBT stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.89.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBT Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

HBT Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HBT Financial Profile

(Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.