Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.94 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share on Monday, May 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HKMPY opened at $54.80 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $46.16 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $51.59.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

