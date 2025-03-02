Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Hoppy token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hoppy has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoppy has a market capitalization of $10.16 million and $6.13 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Hoppy

Hoppy launched on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00002416 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,856,830.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoppy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

