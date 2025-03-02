Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Hubbell by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hubbell from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $493.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total value of $452,865.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HUBB opened at $371.51 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.13 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.65.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

Hubbell declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

